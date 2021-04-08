Electra man now has 12 cases pending against him after most recent arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man has a new theft of vehicle charge after an alert officer noticed a strange parking place for a motorcycle, and upon closer inspection detects fresh paint on it.

Timothy Nelson II is charged with the theft of a motorcycle as well as the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Nelson was booked into Wichita County Jail on Monday, April 5 and was released Tuesday, April 6 on bonds totaling $37,500.

New charges were filed Tuesday that now make 12 cases against Nelson pending in the courts.

A Wichita Falls officer was on patrol around Central Freeway and Kenley Avenue and spotted a black motorcycle going into a motel parking lot.

The officer noticed the driver make a quick U-turn and parked the bike on the south side of the building, then quickly get off the bike and walk back to a room on the other end of the motel.

The officer said he remembered seeing the same bike parked on the north end earlier.

The officer also noticed the motorcycle had no license tag.

As the officer got closer to the bike to inspect it, he said he could smell fresh paint and he could see where new black paint had been sprayed over the factory blue paint.

The officer ran the VIN and confirmed the motorcycle was listed as stolen.

Officers obtained the drivers room number and said when they approached it, the man stuck his head out of the door then quickly went back in the room.

One officer pushed the door open and Nelson was taken into custody.

Later, with a search warrant, authorities discovered several baggies, a loaded syringe, a digital scale with residue on it and methamphetamine weighing about 11 grams.

One of Nelson’s previous charges from 2020 came when deputies found a stolen motorcycle in a backyard on West Franklin Avenue in Electra.

Deputies said when they asked Nelson about the motorcycle in the backyard, he said he didn’t know whose it was, though a resident said she saw Nelson working on the motorcycle.