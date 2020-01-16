Electra man sentenced after running over wife’s father

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man is sentenced Thursday for running over his wife’s father in 2018.

Mister Jerome Williams, who turns 25 tomorrow, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was given 10 years probation.

Police officers said Willilams drove a minivan with his wife as a passenger and purposely ran over his wife’s father at Avenue K and Kessler, then left the scene.

The victim identified the van and police officers found it the same day and said it had recent damage.

Police officers said surveillance video from a nearby store shows the van swerving to hit the victim then left at a high rate of speed.