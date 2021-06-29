Electra man to follow girlfriend into prison for robbery

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Two months after his girlfriend is sentenced to prison, the accomplice to the ambush robbery and beating of the woman’s former boyfriend gets a prison sentence also.

Luke Hernandez was sentenced on Tuesday, June 29, to eight years in prison for the August 2020 robbery, and also had his earlier probation sentences for theft and drug possession revoked and received two 18 month state jail sentences, to be served concurrently with his prison time.

The robbery charge was reduced from the original charge of aggravated robbery in the plea agreement.

Hernandez’s accomplice, girlfriend Hilah Burkett, pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced to three years in prison. The prosecutor in her case described the crime in Electra as very violent.

The victim, Burkett’s former boyfriend, said Burkett and Hernandez rode up to him on bikes in a dark area near a church and Hernandez attacked him while Burkett egged him on, yelling, “I told you he would get you!”

He said he was hit with something and Electra Police say he required plastic surgery. They say the victim came to the police department covered in blood with a severe laceration on his lip and other injuries on his face, including a broken nose.

The victim said after the assault, they took his glasses and phone and Hernandez got upset when he was unable to unlock the phone, and began assaulting him again.

An Electra officer said Hernandez had told officers in the past he could do serious bodily injury because of his willingness and ability to fight anyone.

Both defendants at the time denied the assault and told police they were riding around town when a wheel broke, and they spent the entire night at a friend’s house.