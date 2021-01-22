Electra man with 25 prior arrests charged after sexual assault of child

A 36-year-old man is indicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child after Electra police said he had been having sex with a 15-year-old girl and when she got pregnant he threatened to kill her if she killed his baby.

Michael Pumfrey of Electra was arrested last summer after an investigation by police and CPS.

The girl was interviewed and said she began having sex with Pumfrey when she was 15 but it stopped when she told him she was pregnant.

She said Pumfrey was worried he would go to prison and officers found messages he sent the girl saying he was taking a big chance of going to prison for the rest of his life for being with her.

They said in another message he told her she could kill his child if she wanted to but he would kill her if she did.

Pumfrey’s 25 prior arrests include one in 2016 for injury to a child.