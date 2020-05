A certified medical assistant places a swab into a vile for one of the first 50 people tested for coronavirus at Flint’s first drive-thru testing site, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Atwood Stadium in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A temporary mobile COVID-19 testing site will be open to the public on Sunday, May 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Electra Memorial Hospital.

Testing is free and will be done by appointment only.

To register for an appointment, click here or call (512) 883-2400.

