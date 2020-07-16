Electra mother jailed after allegedly striking daughter for kicking seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A mother from Electra is behind bars after police said she struck her daughter multiple times after getting angry at her for kicking the back of her seat.

Marva Kaye Sheppard, 35, was arrested and charged with injury to a child.

Police said Sheppard was driving on Kell Boulevard on Wednesday, July 15 and her daughter was kicking the back of the driver’s seat.

According to the victim and her sister, who was in the front seat at the time, Sheppard yelled at the victim to stop kicking her seat, but she continued to kick.

Police said Sheppard then turned around and backhanded the victim in the face before pulling into the parking lot of Walgreens on the corner of Kell Boulevard and Fairway Boulevard.

A witness told police Sheppard left the vehicle, removed the child from the vehicle and struck her.

The witness also told police while the girl was down on the parking lot, Sheppard continued to hit the victim.