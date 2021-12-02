Electra mother pleads guilty to child abandonment of babies and toddler

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra mother is placed on 3 years probation after she pleads guilty to leaving her three children, ages 5 months, 1 year and 2 years, home alone.

Serenity Overstreet was arrested in June of 2020 and charged with three counts of child abandonment and endangerment.

Electra police got a report of a boy with tears running down his cheeks standing in the doorway of an apartment on Prairie Circle in Electra.

When they arrived, Overstreet was there and said she had just returned from the store and that her sister was supposed to be there watching the kids.

She told them she had texted her sister to come over and watch them, but left before her sister arrived. When contacted by police, officers said the sister said she was asleep and never saw a text.

They said Overstreet told them that she was sure she would get back home before her kids woke up.