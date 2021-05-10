Electra murder suspect out on lower bond

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — A 58-year-old Electra murder defendant is out of jail after having his bond lowered from $1 million to $100,000 by a visiting judge in March.

Wichita County jail booking

Mike Cooper had been in jail since January 19 after the case was re-examined by Texas Rangers. He posted the new bond Thursday.

Cooper was charged with murdering his roommate in 2014, which at the time was filed as an apparent suicide by knife.

Mike Cooper was arrested in January after Texas Rangers reopened the 2014 suicide case involving 58-year-old Joey Samples, who was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife.

In his bond hearing, Cooper’s older sister said he is in poor health and asked the judge to lower the bond to $25,000.

In 2014, Electra Police say Cooper told them his roommate had stabbed himself in the chest following an argument at their home on east Wichita.

After a Texas Ranger reopened the case, he said Cooper still maintained that Samples stabbed himself, but admitted he then pushed the knife farther in.