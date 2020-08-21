ELECTRA PD: Man jailed after threatening to kill teen pregnant with his baby

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man is arrested after police said he had been having sex with a 15-year-old girl and after she got pregnant, threatened he would kill her if she killed his baby.

Michael Pumfrey, 36, is jailed on $50,000 bond for sexual assault of a child.

Officers began an investigation on July 27 and set up a CPS investigation and interview of the victim.

They said the girl told them she began having sex with Pumfrey when she was 15 but had stopped about three months ago when she told him she was pregnant.

She said Pumfrey was worried he would go to prison and officers found messages he sent the girl saying he was taking a big chance of going to prison for the rest of his life for being with her, and another one that said she could kill his kid if she wanted to but he promised he would kill her if she did.

Pumfrey has 25 prior arrests and in 2016 was charged with injury to a child when Electra police said he hit his four-year-old daughter when she started crying about not being allowed to spend the night with her grandparent.