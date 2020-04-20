Electra police: Shots fired at car with 2-year-old inside

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Quanah man is charged with four counts of firing into another car in Electra that was occupied by four people, one of them a two-year-old child.

On Sunday, David Edmondson, 20, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault by firing a firearm from a vehicle at another vehicle. His bonds total $400,000.

Electra police said about 11 p.m. Sunday a report came in about gunshots near a water tower.

Officers and deputies began searching, and a deputy found a silver Impala and questioned three occupants.

They said they were driving near the football field, and one of them said her ex-boyfriend began following them and tried to run them off the road and then behind the police department, began firing shots at their car.

The woman said her two-year-old daughter was also inside the vehicle.

Officers found two bullet holes in the passenger side and a bullet in the floorboard of the backseat.

They also found six shell casings and a piece of a silver vehicle with a bullet hole in it on West Bryan.

A car matching the description victims gave was spotted on North Waggoner and the driver was stopped and questioned.

Officers said they found an empty handgun box inside which Edmondson said belonged to a friend.

They said he told them he had been driving back and forth between Quanah and Electra and had not seen his ex-girlfriend all day.

However, officers spoke with Edmondson’s current girlfriend and said she told them Edmondson had called her around the time the shots were fired and told her he had done something bad.