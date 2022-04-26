WELECTRA (KFDX/KJLT) — The city of Electra is rescinding the Boil Water Notice they issued on Friday, April 22.

After lab results, they have been informed that the samples they provided are free of any contamination.

Officials confirmed in a press release sent out before noon on Tuesday, April 26 that the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore quality of the water for drinking or human consumption.

The Boil Water Notice initially came about after a drop in water pressure due to an electronical failure at the pump station according to a release.