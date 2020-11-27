Electra residents still without water after line break

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — People living north of Electra in the Pumpkin Center area on Highway 25 and Old Lake Road haven’t had water since Wednesday, Nov. 25, after a major water main leak.

A boil order was issued in this area yesterday and Public Works Director Donnie Clifton said he hoped the water would be back on by last night.

However, Karen Branch, who lives about three miles away from the break, said it has not been repaired. In fact, it’s even worse, she said.

“You can turn the water on, and you can just smell it,” Branch said. “I hope they can solve the problem or do something because we have got a big mess going here.”

Both Clifton and Steve Bowlin were reached out to and were unable to give a comment on when and how the leak would be fixed.