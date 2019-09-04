Electra tax rate

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — City of Electra residents were invited to voice their opinions on the proposed tax rate during last night’s city commission meeting, but only one person showed up.

Jaron spor talked to the lone resident, who seems to agree with where the city plans to use the tax dollars.

During the Electra public hearing, the commissioners proposed a tax rate of a little more than 69 cents per $100 valuation which will be the exact same from last year.



“The proposed tax rate, the point number, is very miniscule to what most of us would think that it would be, it was going to be,” says resident Charlene Donaghey Vomastek.

The effective tax rate, which is the same rate required to generate the exact same money the city generated last year, is a little more than 67 cents, therefore residents will have a slight increase.



“It’s an increase, the rate stays the same but it will be considered an increase because to generate the same amount of money the taxes would have went down two cents,” says city administrator, Steve Bowlin.

That extra money from the increase will go to repairing the streets, a measure Vomastek says she agrees with.



“Street repairs are very needed in the community. That’s one of the things, we as residents who want to try to improve the community that you know you have some nice looking streets along with fresh clean water and make your town more appealing,” says Vomastek.

And in the end, hopefully, these street repairs will give residents like Vomastek something to be proud of.

There will be another public hearing, Tuesday night at 5:30.

The city commission plans to vote on the tax rate on Sept. 24.