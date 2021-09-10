Electra Teen honors 13 fallen U.S. Troops in Kabul with flag display

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Two weeks after 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport, a memorial to honor these heroes now flies in Electra.

“A few years back, DC would’ve called me and said ‘hey I got this idea, you go do it,” Danelle Ivey with the Electra Community Service Organization said.

Electra High junior DC Graham knew what he wanted to do.

“We chose business 287 because it’s one of the busier roads in town,” Graham said.

“This time he calls me and says I got this idea and I say ‘what’s your plan?’ and he gives me a step-by-step plan and he enacts it. All I do is hang around and make sure everything goes correctly,” Ivey said.

To honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, a simple, but incredibly impactful way to pay respect to those heroes.

“So it really has a close connection to us and what we want to do in the community and show our presence along with giving a memorial to the people that did lose their lives,” Graham said.

DC has experience thanks to the flag project through the Electra Community Service Organization and Cowpokes City 4H.

Kids have the chance at least six times a year to put out 120 American flags scattered across town.

“It’s a really great interactive way for the kids to be a part of the community, it’s a project that we absolutely enjoy doing and we look forward to every year,” Ivey said.

And the people enjoy it too, DC not only calling Chief Terry Wooten with Electra PD to arrange to have some units parked by the flags but also receiving plenty of encouragement.

“I had a few individuals offer to help with it and I had other few individuals that stopped and thanked me for what I did while I was setting them up,” Graham said. “It was great to see the community come together and have something that brings a little bit of light to this small town that we are.”

Not only meaning so much to a community like Electra, an area with a huge veteran presence, but it makes a lasting impact on the next generation too.

“And I always think those small acts have the biggest impact there,” Ivey said.