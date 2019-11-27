Electra Thanksgiving lunch continually brings community together

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Some community members in Electra served up some Thanksgiving fixings Wednesday at the Elementary school.

Coordinator Mary Mimms said she was raised to give to those who need it most. That was her and her husband’s reason when they started nine years ago and it still is today.

Eric Strauss is new to Electra, so finding a way to get involved in the community has been a priority.

“Anything that brings the community together these days is good, that’s bout as simple as I can put it,” Strauss said.

When he and his wife heard about the annual Electra Thanksgiving lunch, Strauss said they decided to volunteer their time.

“Our mission here that God gave us is to help others, of course, we want to see people come to the lord but part of that comes from being a help and being kind,” Strauss said.

The event is in its ninth year and Mimms said the sole purpose is bringing the community together, to feast and fellowship.

“That’s the best thing you can do because I’ve been taught that you need to help your sister and your brother and that’s what we do,” Mimms said.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving and the true meaning of the season, Strauss has a message for the next generation, especially at a time where he said the country is fractured

“They need to understand that’s part of America and the being American, and we’ve lost a part of that and for our community Electra and for Wichita Falls, just learn to be together,” Strauss said.

As many prepare to gather with those they love, both Mimms and Strauss said they hope this may be a lesson to everyone to give when they can, to who they can.

Each year this event has grown and they served meals to about 140 community members in 2018.