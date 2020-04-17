Electra to provide administrative leave for nonessential employees

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — As more businesses are faced with difficult decisions on letting more employees go, local governments also have decisions to make.

On Tuesday night, Electra City Commissioners voted to provide administrative leave for nonessential employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

So far, they decided to provide paid leave for two city employees in the public library, since the library was closed for the COVID-19 crisis.

City administrator Steve Bowlin said since the closing was at no fault of the employees, the commissioners felt it was fair for the employees to continue to collect their regular salary without using sick or vacation leave.

He also said the employees are subject to being called into work at City Hall or delivering meals for the Senior Citizens Center.