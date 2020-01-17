Electra woman arrested after suspecting cheating, assaulting husband

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman is jailed after police said she assaulted her husband after she found an unfamiliar number in his phone and accused him of infidelity.

Mindy Stephens, 43, is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and is jailed on $25,000 bond.

Officials with the Electra Police Department and EMS said they responded to a disturbance call on Jan. 12 on Wharton Avenue in Electra.

The call came from the couple’s 17-year-old son, who said his father was bleeding after his mother attacked him.

Authorities said they found the victim sitting on the front porch, bleeding from multiple puncture wounds and cuts on both arms.

Officials with Electra PD and EMS said the victim’s injuries all appeared to be defensive wounds.

The victim told officers his wife found the unfamiliar number in his phone, accused him of cheating, threw the phone and hit him in the head.

According to authorities, the victim said Stephens got his car keys and stabbed him multiple times with them.

Police said the victim said Stephens then fought with her son for the husbands phone, which the son had picked up after Stephens threw it.

Police said Stephens left the scene after the fight, but was later located and booked in into jail.