Electra woman charged in auto theft and chase

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman is booked into jail after a hospital stay following her arrest in April for theft of a vehicle and evading arrest.

Belinda McCue is charged with theft over $2,500 and evading arrest.

Wichita County Jail booking

On April 9, a man in Electra reported he had left his Chevy Cruz running in his son’s driveway on West Highland. He said as he walked outside, he saw his car being driven away, and he began “pinging” his cell phone which was in the car.

He told police his car was going south on U.S. 287.

An Iowa Park officer spotted it traveling very slow in the passing lane and got behind it and turned on his lights and siren.

He said the driver refused to stop and sped up to around 60 miles an hour.

He pursued it into Wichita Falls and the chase ended at Beverly Drive and U.S. 287 when spike strips were deployed.

Officers decided to have McCue taken to the hospital to deal with medical issues and upon her release, she was booked into jail on Wednesday.