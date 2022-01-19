Electra woman charged with child endangerment after human remains found inside apartment

CONTENT WARNING — This story contains graphic details of a crime that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman is charged with child endangerment and tampering with evidence/failure to report human remains after police responded to reports of foul odors and flies at an apartment in December.

Susan Que Smith mugshot via Electra Police Department

Susan Que Smith was jailed on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued on January 13, 2022.

Electra Police Chief Terry Wooten filed the arrest affidavit and said he and officers responded to the Electra Village Apartments on December 1 to check reports from an animal control officer who was responding to a dog barking all day inside an apartment.

The officer reported very foul odors and flies all over an open window.

Officers received no response after knocking so they entered the apartment.

Officers said they found a decomposing body of a male in the hallway, covered with a blanket and trash bag.

After entering the apartment, officers said the resident, Smith and her 11-year-old daughter arrived from another apartment and Smith asked why they were in her apartment.

The officers said Smith identified the deceased as the father of her child and that he died three or four weeks prior.

Officers said Smith told them she did not report his death because he was not supposed to be in her apartment and she did not want to be evicted.

Officers said there were also buckets of human waste because there was no water service in that apartment.

Police filed child endangerment charges due to the apartment being unlivable because of trash, rotting food and the human remains posing a health risk to the girl.

Child Protective Services took possession of the child and she was taken to the hospital to be treated for infected sores from bug bites.