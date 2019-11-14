Electra woman charged with child endangerment

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman who told authorities she did not know she was pregnant until she gave birth last year is scheduled to be sentenced today for child endangerment.

Police say Darnell Williams used drugs throughout her pregnancy and the baby tested positive for meth and marijuana after she gave birth in her apartment.

According to the affidavit, Williams gave birth on July 26 and claims she didn’t know she was pregnant until she gave birth.

But the baby’s father later stated that they both knew she was pregnant beforehand.

Both Williams and the baby were taken to United Regional where a CPS case was opened due to statements made by Williams and the father.

Williams told police she uses methamphetamine and marijuana on a regular basis and throughout her entire pregnancy.

She also said she used meth the day before giving birth.

Tests on both Williams and the baby came back positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, and cannabis.