Electra woman denied lower bond for aggravated robbery charge

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — A 20-year-old Electra woman awaiting trial for aggravated robbery is denied a request for a lower bond.

Hilah Burkett has been jailed on $25,000 bond since her arrest last Sep. 6 for the alleged robbery in August.

Her attorney argued she has no prior record and is not alleged to have participated in the beating of her ex-boyfriend, only allegedly encouraged her current boyfriend to attack the victim.

In her zoom hearing on Feb. 4, Burkett said if released, she has a job at a mexican restaurant in Electra.

The prosecutor argued it was a very violent crime and if released on a lower bond, Burkett planned to live with her boyfriend, who is the codefendant.

Judge Charles Barnard denied the motion saying $25,000 is not an excessive bond for a serious offense such as this.

According to affidavits, the victim said Burkett and her boyfriend Luke Hernandez rode up to him on bikes in a dark area near a church and Hernandez attacked him while Burkett egged him on, yelling “I told you he would get you!”

He said he was hit with something, and afterwards police officers said he required plastic surgery.

The pair allegedly took his phone, glasses and wallet.

The suspects denied the assault and told police they were riding around town when a wheel broke, and they spent the entire night at a friend’s house.