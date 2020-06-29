Electra woman faces charges after leaving 2 babies, toddler home alone

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)— An Electra woman faces three counts of child abandonment and endangerment after police said she left her two babies and a toddler at home alone.

Electra police arrested Serenity Overstreet after going to investigate a report of a crying boy who appeared to have been left alone at an apartment on prairie circle Thursday night.



Officers said when they arrived they found a child in the doorway with tears running down his cheeks.



They said Overstreet was also there and said she had just returned from the store and that her sister was supposed to be there watching the kids, ages 5 months, 1 year, and 2 years old.



She told them she had texted her sister to come over and watch them, but had left before her sister arrived. When contacted by police, officers say the sister said she was asleep and never saw a text.



They said Overstreet told them that she was sure she would get back home before her kids woke up.