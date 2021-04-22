Electra woman sentenced to three years in aggravated robbery

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra woman pleads guilty and is sentenced Thursday morning to three years in prison for an ambush robbery and beating of her ex-boyfriend.

20-year-old Hilah Burkett has been in jail since her arrest last September.

A request for a lower bond was denied in February after the prosecutor argued it was a very violent crime and if she got out she would be living with her boyfriend and accomplice in the crime, Luke Hernandez, whose case is still pending.

The victim said Burkett and Hernandez rode up to him on bikes in a dark area near a church and Hernandez attacked him while Burkett egged him on, yelling, “I told you he would get you!”

He said he was hit with something, and Electra Police say he required plastic surgery.

Police said the victim came to the police department covered in blood with a severe laceration on his lip and other injuries on his face, including a broken nose.

He said after the assault, they took his glasses and phone and Hernandez got upset when he was unable to unlock it, then continued the assault.

An officer said from prior knowledge, he believed Hernandez could inflict serious injuries to other people.

He said in previous conversations Hernandez had told officers he could do serious bodily injury because of his willingness and ability to fight anyone.

Both suspects at the time denied the assault and told police they were riding around town when a wheel broke, and they spent the entire night at a friend’s house.