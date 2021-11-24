ElectriCritters display brightening nature center after Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re ready to start celebrating Christmas right after Thanksgiving, ElectriCritters at the River Bend Nature Center is the place you need to be.

This free family-friendly event will open for the season the day after Thanksgiving on November 26.

The event features over 200 lighted Christmas displays, and every display is different from the next – with lighted dragons, chipmunks, and even Santa at his own display.

Cold nights and Christmas lights are two things that go hand-in-hand with the Christmas season.

The River Bend Nature Center on 3rd Street plans on getting you in the Christmas spirit with its annual ElectriCritters lighted display event.

“Anytime you get family together outside of your home is special, you know,” Exhibits Curator Jennica Lambert said. “It’s a place where you can make memories, and River Bend is an ideal place for that.”

Lambert said the mission of River Bend is to connect people with the natural environment of Texas, and creating an interactive experience for the holidays made it the perfect opportunity to do just that with all of its animated displays.

“There’s lots of music along with, you know, just the lights and the motion, so it kind of adds another dimension to the experience,” Lambert said.

Not only will you get to experience nature, but you’ll enjoy memories that are irreplaceable, especially during this time of year.

“For me just as a parent, you know, thinking about my environment and my children growing up in this environment is not so much on the physical things we throw away but the experiences we have together as a family,” Lambert said. “Like, what are you going to remember, this Fischer Price, you know, plastic jumper or like that one time you went to, you know, go see ElectriCritters at River Bend Nature Center?”

Lambert said while everyone is enjoying the lights and the festiveness of the event, she hopes people take the time to look beyond the pretty lights and discover the purpose of the nature center and its message of protecting Mother Earth.

“We are conserving natural environment; we’re not wasting water, we’re not polluting, we’re, you know, trying to save as much habitat as possible, we’re trying to maintain diversity in our environment, we’re teaching people while, you know, that maybe that snake on the ground isn’t, you know, the end all be all, that actually they’re providing a service for you,” Lambert said.

While it’s important to spread the important message of preserving our environment, Lambert hopes to preserve a permanent place in Wichitans’ holiday traditions.

“ElectriCritters is already a part of hundreds of families’ traditions in Wichita Falls, including my own, and, you know, we hope we become part of other people’s tradition,” Lambert said.

ElectriCritters hopes to provide a tradition for the family to treasure for many Christmases to come.

ElectriCritters starts Friday, November 26, and will run every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. until December 18.

The display is free to the public and is sure to create a memorable time for you and your family.