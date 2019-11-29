ElectriCritters: RBNC’s annual lighted Christmas display

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — ElectriCritters, River Bend Nature Center’s annual lighted Christmas display will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. November 16 (closed November 17) through December 22.

With the flip of a switch, more than 60,000 lights on more than 185 lighted displays will glitter and sparkle, bringing the sights and sounds of the season to adults and children.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Butterfly Queen will make an appearance each night. After exploring the lighted grounds come on into the Candy Cane Café and enjoy hot chocolate and apple cider, feast on hot cookies and popcorn, and shop for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

River Bend is stroller and wheelchair accessible.

ElectriCritters is the major fundraiser for River Bend Nature Center. Proceeds help fund education programs enjoyed by over 44,000 children and adults of our community each year.

River Bend is located at 2200 3rd Street near the main entrance to Lucy Park.