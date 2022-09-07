WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said repairs on the U.S. 287 Northbound Elevated Freeway have been completed ahead of schedule.

TxDOT officials said crews wrapped up the project on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, two days ahead of their scheduled completion.

As of 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, all lanes of U.S. 287 Northbound on the elevated freeway are open to traffic.

A TxDOT spokesperson said the scheduled 24-hour closure through Friday, September 9, 2022, has been canceled as well.

To stay up to date with the latest on road repairs and traffic conditions in Wichita Falls, follow TxDOT Wichita Falls on Twitter.