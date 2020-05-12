Elijah the comfort dog wags through windows at nursing home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nursing homes and senior living centers have been some of the earliest and most affected by the pandemic as no visitors have been allowed for months now.

But have no fear, Elijah the comfort dog is here to help bring some joy to residents of Senior Care Center in Wichita Falls.

A regular to most, Elijah is used to being up close and personal with these residents but today he helped bring joy from the other side of the window.

Lynette Lackey, Elijah handler, said although Elijah really wanted to get inside with the people, reuniting Elijah and residents made it so worth it.

“They’re Elijah’s friends and when he greets them he just goes in and pushes up against them and wants their love and all their affection and he can’t get it that way, Lackey said. “He enjoyed it he really did, I could tell by the look on his face.”

Lackey and another one of Elijah’s handlers Linda Rudolph said although this is the first time since the pandemic they’ve been able to do something like this, it won’t be the last.

Elijah will do a drive-by visit to Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett Friday to keep helping people cheer up during these times.