WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Veterans Day may be over, but the Elks Lodge is continuing its celebration.

Elks Lodge held a free breakfast for vets and their families Saturday morning.

People gathered to enjoy some bacon, biscuits and gravy, coffee and other good food.

Board members recognized veterans because they are a community that might not always be given the appreciation they deserve.

“We wanted to give back to them to show our support. They, again, sign a blank check to the country and anytime they can be overseas or whatever, miss holidays and this is just a small token that we can give to them thank them for what they do and have served,” Board of Directors Trustee Tony Bergandino said.

Bergandino encourages people to thank a vet next time you see one!