Embezzler jailed after failing to pay $113,000 restitution

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former bookkeeper for a Wichita Falls tractor distributor and also business administrator for a church was jailed after prosecutors said she is behind $113,000 of restitution for embezzlement, as her 10-year probated sentence nears its end.

The District Attorney’s office filed to have Rachel McDonald’s probation revoked just days before it would have been served.

McDonald was a bookkeeper for the former Y-T-O Tractor distributorship when she was charged in 2009 with embezzling $130,000 by writing company checks to herself.

The next year, authorities also charged her with embezzling $24,000 from First United Methodist Church, where she was business administrator.

The terms of her probation called for payments of $1,200 per month during her probation, and prosecutors said she failed to pay the full amount, despite having the ability to pay.

McDonald was booked into jail Wednesday and is being held without bond.