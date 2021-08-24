Emergency and outpatient care services returning to Bowie in the future

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Over the weekend, it was announced additional emergency medical care services will come to Bowie.

Faith Community Health System will reopen a 24/7 emergency room and outpatient care services in the former Central Hospital of Bowie.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham says it’s been a long time coming and it’s only a matter of time until they can get started.

“We need it so badly here in town,” Bowie resident, Terry Rogers said.

Back in February of 2020 when the Central Hospital of Bowie closed its doors, nobody could’ve expected what would come with the pandemic leaving a huge need in the bowie community like Terry Rogers who deals with migraines.

“It’s so hard when you feel that bad when you have to travel to Wichita or Decatur and then have to travel back after the meds so it would be convenient for a lot of people,” Rogers said.

But now with the announcement that the Faith Community Health System plans to reopen that building for a 24/7 emergency room and outpatient care services.

“We jumped through all the hoops and I talked with people all over the country and finally it’s coming to fruition,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham says they’ve been working to fix this problem since the closing and this won’t cost taxpayers additional money moving forward.

“We already have a relationship with Faith Community Hospital in they have a clinic here and so it’s not like a new business, I mean so they’re just going to step up the relationship,” Cunningham said.

So partnering with FCHS, who already operates the rural health clinic that opened back in 2018, just made sense.

“I’m just grateful because we just really need something like that and I’m just so thankful that somebody has seen that vision and jumped in to make that a reality for us,” Rogers said.

And people and the city, couldn’t be happier.

“It just tickles us to death, I mean it’s answers to prayers,” Cunningham said.

Answering prayers and saving many the trip during emergency situations.

Now they do anticipate this to take some time so stay tuned for updates around the first of the year!