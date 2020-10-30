Emergency blood drive breaks Texas Blood Institute records

Due to the coronavirus, officials said the Texas-Oklahoma Blood Institute has not been able to host blood drives and so the blood supply has suffered.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Mobile Blood Bank had a successful emergency blood drive on Friday, Oct. 30.

After an emergency call to the community due to a blood shortage, Texoma responded, and donated 19 units of blood in four hours.

Officials at the Texas Blood Institute said this goes on record as the largest and most successful blood drive in the bank’s history.

This all comes after the recent seasonal ice storm, which left the institute with a one-day supply.

“Of course you know the schools closed down. We collect a lot of blood at high schools and colleges, and we haven’t been able to collect the blood we usually do. Businesses are not comfortable for us to come and have a blood drive, so it’s really taken a huge toll on our blood supply,” Jeniffer Risinger, recruitment manager, said.

Those who have had COVID-19 and recovered were also asked to donate, due to the plasma from a recovered patient.

It’s currently being used to help those infected with covid-19 in the hospitals.