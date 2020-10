WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — James Irven Staley III has been extradited to Wichita County from the Okmulgee County Jail after a Wichita County Grand Jury indicted him for the capital murder of Wilder McDaniel.

Staley was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday with a charge for capital murder and a charge for murder against him and no bond set.