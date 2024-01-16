TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Our Blood Institute (OBI) has declared an emergency blood shortage and is raising the call for more donations as soon as possible.

According to a press release sent out on Tuesday, January 16, the winter weather of the past few days caused many blood donors to cancel their appointments and led to blood drives being delayed or canceled.

The already struggling blood supply reached critically low levels and could impact hospitals and patients in need. Our Blood Institute said it currently only has one to two days left of its blood supply, well below the safe stock level.

OBI said it has been sending more blood to hospitals than it is bringing in for over a week now.

If their stock continues to decline, the impact will reach patients waiting for cancer treatments, surgeries and blood transfusions of all types.

Our Blood Institute is not the only blood provider to have declared emergency blood shortages over the past few weeks, but the shortage will directly affect Texoma, as OBI services more than 95 percent of Oklahoma’s hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances.

“January is always a difficult time, as blood donations are typically slow during the holidays and in the weeks following, and the winter weather is magnifying the problem,” said Dr. John Armitage, Our Blood Institute president and CEO. “Since the start of the year, blood donations are lagging significantly and fewer people are donating. We urgently ask the public to step up and help secure their community blood supply.”

OBI is asking any donors who weren’t able to come in to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible. If you would like to become a new donor, you can learn more about the process here.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome.