MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — After determining the level of wildfire threat has significantly decreased, the Montague County Judge has officially lifted the county-wide burn ban.

Per Section 352.081 of the Texas Government Code, Judge Kevin Benton lifted the ban on Monday, October 23, 2023, after concluding the threat of wildfires is now significantly reduced.

With recent rains and milder weather allowing for better burning conditions, county residents are advised to still use caution when outdoor burning.

To learn more about the lifting of this order and any other county-wide ordinances, visit Montague County’s website.