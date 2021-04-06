Emergency crews respond to possible water rescue at Lake Wichita

UPDATE on April 6, 2021, at 2:21 pm: Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said there was no water rescue at Lake Wichita Tuesday. Instead, investigators said there said it ended up being a boat stranded in the lake.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a possible water rescue at Lake Wichita Tuesday afternoon.

The call came out around 1:30 p.m. and firefighters are at Lake Wichita op Lake Shore Drive.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are also assisting.

As of 2 p.m., there were ten units at the scene. We have a crew on the scene waiting to speak to investigators for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.