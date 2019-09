SCOTLAND (KFDX/KJTL) — Emergency officials have just finished cleaning up this scene about two miles north of Scotland.

The wreck happened at around 9:30 tonight, and traffic was backed up about half a mile in both directions.

It’s believed one person was flown by Air Evac from the scene and another was taken away by AMR.

Traffic resumed about half an hour after the wreck.

We will continue following this incident throughout the weekend, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.