AUSTIN (FOX 44) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding Texans that they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

This holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. this Saturday, and ends at midnight this Monday.

The Comptroller’s Office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during this holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items which can be purchased, including:

Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300

Portable generators priced at less than $3,000

For purchases made online – delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation item being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder online for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves and camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders and stepladders

Tents

A list of emergency preparation supplies which can be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.