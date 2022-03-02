AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday announced more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for March 2022.

The allotments provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by March 31.

The emergency March allotments are in addition to more than $6.13 billion in benefits provided to Texas since April 2020.

“Thank you to the USDA for again extending these crucial benefits for millions of Texans,” Gov. Abbott said. “These emergency SNAP benefits have helped many Texas families put food on the table over the past two years.”

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

HHSC received federal approval from the USDA to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

“Putting food on the table is critical for the health and well-being of families and we’re proud to continue helping with these most basic needs,” Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner said.