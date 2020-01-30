Emily’s Legacy hosts second Paint for the Pets Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local animal rescue is hosting a benefit night to help support the animals.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue is having their second Paint for the Pets on Thursday night.

Benefits will go to helping animals with special needs that require surgery and other operations, along with getting the pets spayed and neutered before they are adopted out.

Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy said they do this because they want every animal to have a fair shot.

“We do this because we love the animals and this helps us defray those costs and I think people realize they’re only paying the adoption fee for the normal cost and when we tell the story about the surgery they’re like ‘oh my gosh that poor baby look what it went through,” Hopkins said.

Paint for the Pets will take place at Whiskeyta Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

It is $30 per person and Jenny Bechtold will lead the painting again this year as participants will get a chance to paint a group of cats.

You can find all the sign-up information by clicking here.