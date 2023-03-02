Stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we provide continuing coverage of James Staley’s capital murder trial. Photo courtesy of KFDX

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Emotional testimony was heard during the fourth day of the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, charged with the October 2018 murder of two-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel.

After the court returned to Auxillary Trial Room A in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center following the recess for lunch on Thursday, March 2, 2023, the State’s expert witness and former Senior Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service, Tim Allen, returned to the stand.

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie continued to question Allen about recovered text messages from Staley’s phone of conversations between Staley and Amber McDaniel, Wilder’s mother.

More text messages were read in a similar fashion to Thursday’s morning proceedings, with Allen reading messages sent by Staley and Prosecutor Lisa Tanner reading messages sent by Amber.