Employee ‘shocked’ after Central Hospital of Bowie suddenly closes

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — One former Central Hospital of Bowie supervisor still has questions after she said employees were not given notice the hospital was closing on Tuesday.

The Bowie city manager Bert Cunningham said they, too, found out about the closure last minute because the fire department has to know where to send ambulances.

“A two-week notice would’ve been nice, so we would’ve had a chance to find a job,” former Central Hospital of Bowie house supervisor Gloria Hobbs said.

Hobbs was shocked to learn without a heads up that she had lost her job.

“Just had all the staff come down to the conference room and just told us that the hospital was closed, effective immediately,” Hobbs said.

She said it didn’t stop there, as Human Resource officials explained what would happen with pay.

“That was our last day of pay as well and then he didn’t want to pay out our PTO time, he wanted to put it in a bank in case they re-opened,” Hobbs said

With a sign on the door, the hospital owned by Dallas-based ‘Hashmi Group’ announced it’s closure to “restructure the business,” only alerting the city of Bowie day-of as well.

“When our ambulance picks up someone that’s the first place that they go, now we’re going to have to take them to Nocona or Decatur,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said this doesn’t come as too much of a shock to him.

“It has not been a real good operation since they opened, except the ER—they don’t have a lot of services,” Cunningham said.

With no local emergency room, the time it takes to rush someone to another town may be time they don’t have.

“The people here they need a hospital, for emergencies, we’ve had a lot of emergencies in here that we’ve saved a lot of lives, those minutes count,” Hobbs said.

“Even though our guys are good, they can’t do some of those services than an ER offers,” Cunningham said.

Hobbs said she believes about 40 to 50 employees are left without a job and a paycheck now.

“Respiratory, radiology, lab, nursing, so it was several employees that just lost it on the spot,” Hobbs said.

Those who used to go through the doors every day and those who rely on the doors to stay open are now left wanting an explanation.

Hospital HR told employees they could draw unemployment, so Hobbs’ next step is searching for a job and she’s also considering using the opportunity to go back to school.