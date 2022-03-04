WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An altercation between two employees at the Flying J Travel Center on Jacksboro Highway Friday afternoon sent one to the hospital for emergency surgery, and police, at last report, were looking for the suspect.

Around 3:30 p.m., police and first responders were called to the Flying J about an assault.

Dillion Venegas

They said two employees had been arguing when a male employee stabbed a 44-year-old female employee in the upper part of the body.

She was transported to United Regional, where she is in surgery at last report.

Police said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Dillion Venegas left in a white SUV, possibly a Tahoe or Trailblazer toward U.S. 287.

Venegas was in his Flying J uniform. He is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male wearing a yellow shirt and jeans and is about 5 feet 8 inches and medium build.

According to Wichita County records, Venegas has several prior assault arrests.

If you have information on the location of Dillion Venegas, please call the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 or the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

The public is urged not to approach the suspect on their own.