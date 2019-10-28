Employee Theft: American Airlines passenger discovers her lost luggage was being sold online

TULSA (KFDX/KJTL) — An American Airlines passenger who lost her luggage claims she discovered articles of her clothing being sold online by an airport baggage worker.

An Oklahoma woman says more than $1,000 worth of items were stolen out of her bag while she was flying American Airlines out of Tulsa.

Kinley Rice says one of the items was a brand new Patagonia jacket.

She didn’t think she would see it again until a similar one popped up on facebook marketplace.

The seller turned out to be someone who works in baggage services at Tulsa international airport.

Rice even thinks she matched the bar code on the tag of the jacket to numbers on the receipt.

American Airlines said in a statement that they are investigating the situation.

In a statement, the company said it’s very concerned with the allegations and is fully cooperating with authorities.

American Airlines told Kinley they will reimburse her $1,000 for her missing items.

Tulsa police are still investigating the incident.