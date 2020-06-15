Backporch Drafthouse temporarily closed after two employees test positive for COVID-19

UPDATE: Monday, June 15, 2:35 p.m.

Backporch Drafthouse called our newsroom and confirmed they have closed until Friday at the earliest.

When they open back up, officials said only employees who weren’t around the two who tested positive will be allowed to work.

See the full statement from Backporch Drafthouse below:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The district manager of Backporch Drafthouse has confirmed two coronavirus cases among its staff in Wichita Falls.

Officials said the two female employees recently traveled to San Marcos in Hays County where there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Hays County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total count to 869.

According to the district manager, the two employees notified staff on Wednesday, June 10, and were told to leave the building to get tested.

The employees were only in the building for about ten hours last week, the district manager said.

When staff was notified, employees at Back Porch were told to wear masks.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas Report, restaurant workers are to “consider wearing non-medical grade face masks.”

Positive results for the two employees came back Monday morning. The district manager noted it was suggested to all staff not to travel during this time.

As of Monday at 1:30 p.m., Back Porch Draft House was still open to the public.

The district manager said management was awaiting official word from the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District on how to proceed.

If needed, officials said they are willing to pay for the entire staff to get tested for COVID-19.

Lou Kreidler, director of health for the Wichita Falls-Wichita County, said once a case is confirmed, the health district contacts the individual’s employer to determine how many people may have been exposed. Once the health district has that information, they will make recommendations to the business on whether closing is necessary.