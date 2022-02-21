WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with a long arrest record is now charged with aggravated robbery after store employees reported he pulled a knife on them as they tried to stop him from shoplifting.

Ronald Koehler, 53, was arrested early Friday afternoon outside Home Depot, according to an affidavit.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police say he was found lying on the ground between some dumpsters.

Employees told police Koehler took a power multi-tool from a display and walked back to the main store entrance with it concealed under his sweatshirt.

They say they confronted him as he went out the entrance causing him to drop the tool. They say an employee grabbed him and pulled him outside the store and that’s when Koehler pulled out a pocket knife and pointed and waved it at them and ran away.

The employees chased him to the dumpster area and pointed him out when police arrived.

Police say they found a black pocket knife in his pocket when they searched him.