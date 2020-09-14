Empty Bowls 2020 canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Empty Bowls 2020 committee Monday announced they have canceled the event amid concerns centering around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee said it is vital to reduce or limit social contact and avoid large gatherings and after considerable discussion, the committee made the difficult decision to cancel the event.

The committee said due to the social distancing restrictions that have been in place over the past months, they are unable to facilitate the creation of the number of bowls traditionally needed to make this event a success.

The committee said those who have already donated to this event can either use their sponsorship as a donation to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, use the sponsorship as an advance for 20201 Empty Bowls, or have the funds reimbursed.

The committee remains confident of a 2021 return with an even bigger event to celebrate the support of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.