STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla (KFDX/KJTL) — The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of their K-9 officers.

K-9 Jaeger’s end of watch was on May 14.

The Stephens County Sherriff’s Office said Jaeger suffered an injury on duty that led to a decline in his health.

SCSO learned that Jeager suffered from serious spinal complications and would not survive, leading to the decision to end his pain.

Jaeger served five years with SCSO.

A private memorial service will be held on May 26.