Endurance House to host fund raising event to send local athlete to Ironman World Championship

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Endurance House is gearing up to host the Falls Town Fury, a first of its kind gravel bicycle ride to raise money to send local cyclists to competitions around the world.

One such cyclist is Wichita Falls’ Brian Taylor, who plans to compete in the 2020 Ironman World Championships.

In November, triathletes from around the world will compete to swim, bike and run across the rugged, beautiful New Zealand terrain.

To help him travel thousands of miles away for this, the owner of Endurance House, Mark Pinson is hosting this special cycling event.

“March 21st, there is going to be a gravel ride. There [will] be a 25 mile route and a 50 mile route [that] will circle back around to the Wichita Trail,” Pinson said.

Although cycling wasn’t something Brian Taylor initially signed up for, it’s now his way of life.

“I actually fell into the sport by accident about ten years ago I had a group of friends that was doing one and they had an open spot and So I signed up and borrowed a bike did the race and really ended up enjoying it,” Taylor said.

This isn’t the first time Endurance House has raised money to send an athlete to the Ironman World Championships. In 2019, they sent a female team member to compete in Africa.

In addition to raising money, the first-of-it’s-kind event will boast a variety of great giveaways.

“There is going to be three awards. We’re also handing out gift certificates from local businesses. We are going to give out a custom cornhole set with LED lights and a couple of other awards there so we can give the money to Brian to help him get to Worlds,” Pinson said.

“There is no way I could do it without Endurance House, my family and my friends that are there rooting me on and going to my races with me… It’s definitely a team effort,” Taylor said.

With the support he is receiving from his team and the community, Taylor hopes to please his supporters from the other side of the world.