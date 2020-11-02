English Pharmacy spreads smiles ahead of holiday season with ‘Operation Hanging Hope’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday season is upon us, and with several major holidays in the next two months, one local pharmacy is encouraging the community to give hope this holiday season.

English Pharmacy has launched “Operation Hanging Hope”, an effort to acknowledge the hardships some may face during the holidays and “help to bring a smile and a glimpse of hope.”

In a Facebook post, English Pharmacy officials said holidays may be harder than most this year.

“In our neighborhood, we have seen first hand the harsh reality that many are experiencing,” officials with English Pharmacy said in a Facebook post. “Many we know their names and stories. And we are just one part of the town.”

Officials said over the next few weeks, they will be adding ornaments and messages to their tree for those struggling this holiday season.

Officials are encouraging local businesses to join them and decorate their tree as well.

If you or your child would like to add to English Pharmacy’s tree, officials said you’re welcome to do so.

Officials are also encouraging the community to make arrangements and surprise a family they may know that is struggling this holiday season.