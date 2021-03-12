ENJJPT committee expresses desire to hold fall meeting in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Euro-Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training Program Steering Committee met virtually this week and announced hopes to hold the fall meeting in Wichita Falls.

The Steering Committee, which consists of representatives from 14 countries, discussed the annual budget and ways to improve the program.

ENJJPT officials said Wichita Falls is key in making sure Sheppard Air Force Base produces the best training pilots to help in protecting American skies.

Colonel Bob Haas, commander of the 80th Flying Training Wing, said Wichita Falls is a perfect location to host the fall meeting.

“With ENJJPT here and building partner relationships being the key of what we do, the Wichita Falls community is incredibly welcoming,” Haas said. “You’ve got to think, we have something in the neighborhood of 300 partner members and their families that live in the community and go to schools and to all that kind of stuff, and they are fantastic.”

Colonel Haas said one big decision at this spring committee meeting is the approval for a small group try-out for an initiative they’re calling “ENJJPT 2030”.

Colonel Haas said ENJJPT 2030 will transform how they teach fighter pilot graduates.